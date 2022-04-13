

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $14.30 billion, or $4.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $30.72 billion from $32.27 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $8.28 Bln. vs. $14.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.63 vs. $4.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.69 -Revenue (Q1): $30.72 Bln vs. $32.27 Bln last year.



