

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $364 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $316 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $364 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90



