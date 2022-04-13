

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's March report on producer price inflation might be the focus on Wednesday.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine is continuing, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operations would end till Moscow succeeds.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 153.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 24.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 106.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow dropped 87.72 points or 0.3 percent to 34,220.36, the Nasdaq fell 40.38 points or 0.3 percent to 13,371.57 and the S&P 500 dipped 15.08 points or 0.3 percent to 4,397.45.



On the economic front, the Producer Price Index for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 1.1 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the prior month.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the report was at 3.8 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 2.4 million barrels. Gasoline Inventories were down 2.0 million barrels.



30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin to participate in the United Community Bank Spring Leadership Conference at 12.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.82 percent to 3,186.82 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.26 percent higher at 21,374.37.



Japanese shares finished higher on Wednesday. The Nikkei average climbed 1.93 percent to 26,843.49.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent to 7,479.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 18.41 points or 0.28 percent. The German DAX is declining 97.73 points or 0.69 percent, and the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 10.27 points or 0.14 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 4.98 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.47 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de