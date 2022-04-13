

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After yesterday's report showing a jump in U.S. consumer prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices also surged in the month of March.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand shot up by 1.4 percent in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.



Economists had expected producer prices to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



With the bigger than expected monthly increase, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to a record high 11.2 percent in March from 10.3 percent in February.



Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices still climbed by 0.9 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February.



The annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 7.0 percent in March from 6.7 percent in the previous month.







