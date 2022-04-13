

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) said that it expects double-digit adjusted operating income margin, and industrial free cash flows to be positive for fiscal 2022.



In North America, the company expects moderate sales growth in all markets, particularly U.S.



At the annual general meeting, the company said it expects solid sales growth in India and Japan.



In a separate press release, Stellantis said it plans to consolidate its auto financial services in China into a Stellantis wholly owned Auto Finance Company (AFC).



Stellantis and DPCA stake in Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Auto Finance Company or DPCAFC, the 15-year-old auto finance joint venture between Stellantis, DPCA and Dongfeng Group, will be sold to Dongfeng, subject to regulatory approval.



The proposed transaction should be completed during the second half of 2022.







