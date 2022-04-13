

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A near-total ban on abortion has become law in Oklahoma after Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 612.



Under the law, performing an abortion or attempting to perform the procedure will be considered as felony, punishable by up to a $100,000 fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.



The Bill, which the state Senate passed in 2021, was approved in the state Republican-led House of Representatives on Tuesday by an overwhelming majority (70-14).



State Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, who is the primary author of the legislationBill, said, 'From my first day in office, protecting the unborn has been one of my top priorities. Senate Bill 612 is the strongest pro-life legislation in the country right now, which effectively eliminates abortion in Oklahoma,' he added.



'SB 612 is monumental for the unborn in OK. It is the strongest Pro-Life bill in the nation, and I was honored to author it and work with my colleagues in the legislature to get this bill passed,' he wrote on Twitter.



A known Pro-Life activist, Dahm vowed that he will do everything in his power to end abortion on the national level.







