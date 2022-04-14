

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz Inc., a generic and biosimilar medicines unit of French drug major Novartis AG(NVS), said that it has launched generic brimonidine tartrate/timolol maleate eyedrop in US for patients with ocular hypertension or high eye pressure. It is an AB-rated generic equivalent to AbbVie's COMBIGAN.



Brimonidine tartrate/timolol maleate combination eyedrop is used to treat elevated eye pressure in patients with ocular hypertension. Ocular hypertension affects over 5% of all adults; The eye does not properly drain fluid, causing eye pressure to build up.



Anyone can develop ocular hypertension, but certain groups are at higher risk, including but not limited to African Americans and Hispanics, people over age 40, people living with diabetes or high blood pressure, people who are very myopic (near-sighted) and people who take long-term steroid medicines.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de