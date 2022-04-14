

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported first quarter revenue of 61.8 million pounds, up 7% year-on-year on a constant currency basis and 8% as reported. Excluding the acquisitions of FuG and Guth, organic revenue grew 1% on a constant currency basis.



The Group said the strong momentum in order intake seen in the previous year continued in first quarter, up 37% at constant currency and 39% as reported to 102.4 million pounds.



Longer term, the Board believes the Group to be very well positioned to grow ahead of its end markets.



The Board has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 18.0 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 14 July 2022 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 17 June 2022.







