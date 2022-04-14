

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that its third quarter total assets under management decreased 10.3% to $78.3 billion from $87.3 billion in the second quarter. The decrease of $9.0 billion over the period, comprised net outflows of $3.7 billion and negative investment performance of $5.0 billion.



Against a backdrop of lower market levels, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and some institutional rebalancing, the Group experienced net outflows in its fixed income and equity investment themes. Net outflows were highest in blended debt followed by local currency, equities, external debt and corporate debt, the company said in a statement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHMORE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de