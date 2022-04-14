Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
14.04.22
11:59 Uhr
147,96 Euro
-3,24
-2,14 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,08148,1212:16
148,18148,2012:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ147,96-2,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.