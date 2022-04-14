

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German auto major Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has released preliminary financial key figures for the first quarter of 2022.



For the quarter, the company expects an operating profit before special items of around 8.5 billion euros and an operating return on sales of around 13.5 percent. This compares with operating profit of 4.8 billion euros and operating return on sales of 7.7 percent.



Earnings for the quarter are expected to be 3.5 billion euros. In the prior year quarter, earnings before taxes were 4.5 billion euros and earnings after taxes were 3.4 billion euros.



The company noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine is having a significant impact on exchange rates and price developments on the commodity markets and warned that further developments in the Ukraine war will have a negative impact on the its business activities.



The full financial report for the first ended March 31, 2022 is expected to be released on May 4, 2022.







