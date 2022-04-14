

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) said VONJO (pacritinib) has been included as a recommended treatment in the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms. The company noted that VONJO is the only approved JAK inhibitor recommended by NCCN for myelofibrosis patients regardless of platelet count.



Adam Craig, CEO of CTI BioPharma, said: 'VONJO was included as a category 2A designation as second line treatment for lower-risk and higher-risk patients with myelofibrosis with platelet counts ?50 x 109/L who are not candidates for transplant. This placement provides additional treatment options for patients with myelofibrosis.'







