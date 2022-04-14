

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the yen and the greenback. Against the pound, it retreated.



The euro was worth 136.67 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 0.8303 against the pound and 1.0914 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.







