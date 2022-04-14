

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) said that it expects EBITDA and operating result for the first quarter of fiscal 2022/23 to be significantly higher than last year's levels.



For fiscal 2022/23, the company expects group revenues to be in the range of 8.7 billion euros to 9.1 billion euros compared to 7.6 billion euros in fiscal year 2021/22. It also expects EBITDA to be in a range of 660 million euros to 760 million euros and consolidated operating result of 300 million euros to 400 million euros.



The forecast for the first quarter and the full year is based on the assumption that the Ukraine war will remain temporary and regionally limited, that the physical supply of energy and raw materials is guaranteed and that the sales and procurement markets will partially normalize during fiscal 2022/23.







