

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snak King has recalled certain 'O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn' due to undeclared milk allergen.



The FDA announced that Snak King has issued a voluntarily recall of 5-ounce packages of 'O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn' with 'best if used by' dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022 due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.



The product is being recalled due to cross contamination with a milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions locations in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.



Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with the 'best if used by' dates in question are urged to not eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de