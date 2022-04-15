

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,225-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to a spike in crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the resource stocks and properties, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index jumped 38.83 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 3,225.64 after trading between 3,200.23 and 3,240.00. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 22.30 points or 1.11 percent to end at 2,034.48.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.42 percent, while Bank of China slid 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.32 percent, China Merchants Bank was up 0.02 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.58 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.34 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.19 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) advanced 0.86 percent, Yankuang Energy surged 5.00 percent, PetroChina strengthened 1.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) improved 0.92 percent, Huaneng Power plunged 3.85 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 0.91 percent, Gemdale spiked 3.75 percent, Poly Developments skyrocketed 6.47 percent, China Vanke rallied 2.44 percent, China Fortune Land soared 5.13 percent and China Minsheng Bank was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages spent much of Thursday in the red and finished in negative territory.



The Dow dropped 113.36 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 34,451.23, while the NASDAQ plunged 292.51 points or 2.14 percent to close at 13,351.08 and the S&P 500 tumbled 54.00 points or 1.21 percent to end at 4,392.59.



For the week, the Dow dipped 0.78 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.63 percent and the S&P lost 2.13 percent; the markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.



Tech stocks helped lead the way lower amid a substantial rebound by treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year note reaching its highest closing level since December 2018.



In economic news, the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales increased in March, while the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. And the University of Michigan showed a substantial improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in April.



Crude oil prices surged on Thursday amid reports that the European Union is considering a ban on Russian oil imports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $2.70 or 2.6 percent; WTI crude futures gained nearly 9 percent in the week.



Closer to home, China will release March figures for its house price index later this morning; in February, house prices were up 2.0 percent on year.







