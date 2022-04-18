

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine in the early hours of Monday. Many of these cities were targeted for the first time since the Russian invasion began on February 24.



Capital Kyiv, Lviv in the west, Dnipro in east-central, Kharkiv in the north and the southern city of Mykolaiv, near the port of Odesa, are among other cities that came under attack.



These attacks follow heavy weekend shelling in Luhansk and Kharkiv.



Six people, including a child, were killed in missile strikes on military facilities and a car tyre service point in Lviv, reports quoting Governor Maksym Kozytskyy say.



Nearly 200 children have been killed and 350 children have been injured in the Russian attacks so far.



Ukrainian troops in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol ignored a Russian ultimatum demanding their surrender on Sunday.



Russian forces said the humanitarian corridor that allows besieged people to flee the war would be closed on Monday. People left in the city would be 'filtered out,' according to an adviser to Mariupol's mayor.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is not willing to cede its eastern territory in return for ceasefire. Ukraine's military is prepared to fight Russian forces in the Donbas region, he told CNN.







