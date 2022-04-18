

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $243.33 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $146.61 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to $3.49 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $243.33 Mln. vs. $146.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.29 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $3.49 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



