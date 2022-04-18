

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will no longer include its mobile connector with new car purchases, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter.



'Based on feedback received, we will drop mobile connector price to $200 & make it easy to order with car. Note, mobile connector is not needed if you have a Tesla wall connector or to use Superchargers. Recommend installing Tesla wall connector well before car arrives,' Musk tweeted.



'Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit,' he added.



The company will now sell its Gen 2 (Level 1) bundle separately for a lower $200 price. The Gen 2 Mobile Connector Bundle, which includes a 20-foot cable, a 220V-240V adapter and storage bag, actually costs $400 when purchased separately. With a max power output of 1.3kW, the connector gives charging speeds between two and three miles of range per hour.



Most Tesla customers user a dedicated Wall Connector installed at home or the thousands of Supercharger locations operated by the company that can offer up to a 200-mile range within 15 minutes for charging their EVs. Tesla had launched the Mobile Connector for people who can't use either charging alternatives.







