

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $733 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $955 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $14.20 billion from $13.19 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $733 Mln. vs. $955 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.20 Bln vs. $13.19 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de