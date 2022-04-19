

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $187 million or $0.34 per share, down from $225 million or $0.40 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $211 million or $0.38 per share, down from $284 million or $0.51 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to $707 million from $806 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $707.35 million for the quarter.







