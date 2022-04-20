

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals group Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) expects both EBITDA pre exceptionals and sales for the first quarter 2022 to be significantly above average market expectations and the prior-year result.



The company expects quarterly EBITDA pre exceptionals to be 320 million euros, exceeding average market expectations of 300 million euros (Vara consensus) by around 7 percent.



Quarterly sales are expected to be 2.432 billion euros, exceeding average market expectations of 2.241 billion euros (Vara consensus) by 8.5 percent.



The company reported sales of 1.693 billion euros and EBITDA pre exceptionals of 242 million euros in the prior-year quarter. The expected sales for the first quarter of 2022 thus represent an increase of 44 percent over the prior-year quarter; the EBITDA pre exceptionals expected for the first quarter 2022 was 32 percent higher than in the prior-year quarter.



The company said it will report its final results for the first quarter 2022 on May 5, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LANXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de