

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 202 net profit was 19 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 6.2 million pounds.



Operating profit was 20.8 million pounds, compared to loss of 5.7 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted operating EBITDA surged to 35.9 million pounds from 7.3 million pounds last year.



Total revenues increased 63 percent to 142.8 million pounds from prior year's 87.7 million pounds due largely to the volume of the adenovirus-based Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batches manufactured for AstraZeneca.



Revenues from bioprocessing and commercial development grew 87 percent, while revenues from milestones, licences and royalties fell 25 percent.



Looking ahead, the Board expects 2022 to be a year of growth, excluding the one-time impact of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



The company is expected to increase its presence in the strategically important US market, following the transformational transaction with Homology Medicines.







