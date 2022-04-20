

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



Earnings: $72 million in Q1 vs. -$452 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $4.84 billion in Q1 vs. $4.78 billion in the same period last year.



