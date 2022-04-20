

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA) is up over 14% at $6.29 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is up over 13% at $9.25 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 6% at $10.25 ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is up over 5% at $653.40 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) is up over 5% at $324.80



In the Red



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is down over 27% at $252.19 Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) is down over 15% at $5.25 New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) is down over 13% at $2.95 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is down over 9% at $4.51 MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) is down over 8% at $2.49 Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is down over 6% at $109.00 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is down over 6% at $21.05 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 6% at $7.38 Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is down over 6% at $7.08 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is down over 6% at $6.69 Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 6% at $2.40 Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is down over 5% at $24.13







