

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.45 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $3.08 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $11.90 billion from $10.46 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.45 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $11.90 Bln vs. $10.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $4.70



