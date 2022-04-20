

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. announced Wednesday an expansion of its existing collaboration in oncology and autoimmune disease with peer AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) to discover and develop Dragonfly's novel immunotherapies for new targets in autoimmune and fibrotic diseases using Dragonfly's proprietary Tri-specific NK cell Engager Therapy (TriNKET) platform.



AbbVie successfully licensed its first TriNKET drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in November 2019, in January 2021.



Under the agreement, Dragonfly will grant AbbVie the option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to multiple new candidates developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET technology platform.



AbbVie will pay Dragonfly an upfront payment, future success-based milestone payments and royalties.







