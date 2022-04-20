Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News!: Cybeats hat europäischen "Megakonzern" an der Angel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU22 ISIN: US75737F1084 Ticker-Symbol: R6G 
Tradegate
20.04.22
16:19 Uhr
13,316 Euro
-0,378
-2,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDFIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30213,38817:09
13,33813,42617:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REDFIN
REDFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REDFIN CORPORATION13,316-2,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.