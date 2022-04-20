

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Panama have signed a Bilateral Arrangement on Migration and Protection.



The deal details the two countries' collaborative commitments to improve migration management, expand stabilization efforts, and increase access to legal pathways and protection for those in the region.



Panama's Minister of Security Juan Pino and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Panama Stewart Tuttle signed the Arrangement in Panama City on Tuesday.



This Arrangement on Migration and Protection adds to the expanding regional migration management framework that the United States is developing with counterparts across the Americas. It also embodies the principles of regional approach through humane border management, stabilization of displaced populations and host communities, and improved access to protection and legal pathways to provide an alternative to irregular migration.



The Bilateral Arrangement on Migration and Protection follows the Regional Migration Ministerial held in Colombia in October.



'with this Arrangement both countries confirm their commitment to those principles for collaborative regional response to historic migration and refugee flows', the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement. 'We look forward to working with Panama to advance the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection ahead of the Summit of the Americas', he added.



The United States is set to host the Summit in June.







