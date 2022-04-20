

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite worries about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising concerns about inflation and tighter policies from Central banks, European stocks closed higher on Wednesday with investors focusing on earnings updates.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.84%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.37%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.47% and France's CAC moved up 1.38%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.23% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.



Norway ended flat, while Iceland and Poland closed weak.



In the UK market, CRH climbed up nearly 6% after the building materials supplier said it expects sales and earnings margins to grow over the first half of 2022.



Ashtead Group, Experian, Ferguson, ICP, Reckitt Benckiser, M&G, Compass Group, WPP, Smurfit Kappa Group, Natwest Group, HSBC Holdings, Smith (DS), Melrose Industries, Lloyds Banking Group and Prudential gained 2 to 4%.



Ocado Group ended lower by 5.34%. Rio Tinto shed 4.7% after reporting lower-than-expected first qauarter iron ore shipments. The company warned that rising inflation, lockdowns in China and the Ukraine war are likely to hurt growth.



Glencore, Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc, ITV, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Fresnillo and Vodafone Group lost 1.4 to 3.2%.



In the French market, Danone gained 5.7% after reporting strong sales. The group announced a 7.1% increase in turnover during the first quarter and maintained its 2022 financial targets,



Teleperformance gained about 5.3% after announcing EUR 1.96 billion in revenue for the first quarter.



Publicis Groupe, Veolia, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, STMicroElectronics, Vinci, Credit Agricole, Accor, Engie and Saint Gobain gained 3 to 4.2%.



ArcelorMittal drifted down 1.8% and Atos shed about 1.2%. Thales, Unibail Rodamco and Carrefour also ended notably lower.



In Germany, Henkel advanced more than 3.5%. Linde, Puma, Siemens Healthineers, Infineon Technologies, Adidas, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Bank and Siemens gained 2 to 3%.



Zalando ended nearly 2.5% down. Bayer and Sartorius also declined sharply.



Credit Suisse ended notably lower after the Swiss bank expects a first-quarter net loss after increasing legal provisions.



In Netherlands, ASML Holding NV rallied 5.3%. The semiconductor maker said demand for its chip-making machines outstripped supply in the second quarter.



Shares of Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV surged 5.1%. The world's second-largest brewer stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast after delivering first-quarter beer sales ahead of estimates.



In economic news, Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.7% decrease in January, which was revised from a no change reading. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2%.



Another data from Eurostat showed the eurozone trade balance swung to deficit in February, as imports rose faster than exports. The trade registered a deficit of EUR 7.6 billion in February versus a surplus of EUR 23.6 billion in the same month last year.



On a yearly basis, exports rose an unadjusted 17% in February and imports grew 38.8%.



The EU trade deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.4 billion in February from EUR 15.7 billion in January.



Preliminary data from Destatis showed Germany's producer price inflation accelerated to a record high in March, moving up by 30.9% year-on-year following a 25.9% increase in February. Economists had forecast 28.2% inflation.



Europe's passenger car registrations declined again in March as the supply chain disruption was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that negatively affected car production, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said on Wednesday.



Car registrations totaled 844,187 units in March, down 20.5% from the last year after falling 6.7% in February. Most countries in the region recorded double-digit drops in sales. Germany's car registrations declined 17.5% and France's sales fell 19.5%, data showed.



In the first quarter of 2022, new car registrations decreased 12.3% compared to the same period last year, counting 2.25 million units.







