

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $8 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $11 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 192.9% to $949 million from $324 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $8 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $949 Mln vs. $324 Mln last year.



