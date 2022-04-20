

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $859 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $706 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $3.41 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $859 Mln. vs. $706 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $3.41 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



