Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GN3 ISIN: US22822V1017 Ticker-Symbol: 8CW 
Tradegate
20.04.22
17:04 Uhr
180,38 Euro
+0,64
+0,36 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,84184,5020.04.
181,38183,7220.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP180,38+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.