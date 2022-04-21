

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) said 2022 has started well, with the strong momentum from 2021 continuing into first quarter, and with progress across all business categories and regions. Group ongoing revenue, excluding disinfection, grew by 12.3% to 713.4 million pounds; 8.0% organic and 4.3% from acquisitions. Including disinfection, revenue was was down 2.0% on an organic basis. Looking forward, the Group continues to expect to deliver good operational and financial progress in the coming year.



Rentokil Initial noted that terminix acquisition remains on track to complete in the second half of 2022, with a target completion date towards the end of the third quarter.







