

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, Wednesday said it remains confident in the outlook for business in 2022 and beyond amid the ongoing geopolitical and macro-economic risks.



In its trading update for the period from January 1 to April 20, the company reported that first-quarter total new headline rent signed grew to 25 million pounds from 18 million pounds a year ago. Pre-lets signed was flat at 11 million pounds.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said, 'Our business has had a strong start to the year with continued demand from a broad range of customers enabling us to capture further rental growth through rent reviews and the re-letting of space. We have significantly increased our largely pre-let development pipeline and have secured future opportunities for growth in some of our most supply-constrained urban markets through the acquisition of land, as well as income-producing assets with medium-term redevelopment potential.'



The company plans to publish half year results on July 28.







