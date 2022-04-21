

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE):



Earnings: -$0.45 billion in Q1 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q1 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $2.89 billion in Q1 vs. $3.73 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $2.75 to $2.85



