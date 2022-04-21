

For the second quarter, Pentair Plc (PNR) sees adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.01. Sales are expected to be to be up approximately 11%-13%.



On averge, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.00 per share on sales growth of 12.8% for the quarter.



For the ful year, Pentair expects earnings to be $3.70 to $3.80 per share, excluding items. The consensus estimate stands at $3.74.



The company raised its full-year sales growth guidance to about 9%-11% from the prior outlook of 6%-9%. Analysts expectation is for 7.3% growth.



For the first quarter, Pentair reported a profit that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $117.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $128.6 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $999.6 million from $865.9 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $117.6 Mln. vs. $128.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $999.6 Mln vs. $865.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.98 to $1.01 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.70 to $3.80







