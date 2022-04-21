Anzeige
WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
Tradegate
21.04.22
21:56 Uhr
235,80 Euro
+0,05
+0,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,10236,0021.04.
235,30235,8521.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICAHN
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP53,34-0,86 %
MCDONALDS CORPORATION235,80+0,02 %
