

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), a maker of rolling element bearings for industrial usage, said on Thursday that its Annual General Meeting or AGM has approved a proposal to raise per share dividend to 50 eurocents.



Looking forward, the German firm said that the fiscal 2022 is going to be a challenging year following persisting geopolitical tensions, and related impact.



Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler, said: 'The year 2022 is going to be difficult. We operate in a very volatile environment. We are very concerned about the war in Ukraine. At the same time, like many other companies, we are affected by rising materials prices, the increasing cost of energy, transportation, and logistics, and the growing fragility of global supply chains.'







