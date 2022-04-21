

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$4.12 million



The company's earnings totaled -$4.12 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$2.72 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$4.12 Mln. vs. -$2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.19 vs. -$0.33 last year.



