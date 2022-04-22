

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev or AB InBev (AHBIF.PK), a Belgian drink and brewing company, said on Friday that it is in discussions with the Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes to sell its interest in the Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes.



The potential deal is also includes AB InBev's request on the suspension of the license for production and sale of Bud in Russia.



The move to sell the interest follows the Belgian firm's earlier announcement that it was forfeiting all financial benefit as a non-controlling partner from the JV which results in de-recognizing the investments in the JV to report a $1.1 billion non-cash impairment charge for the first quarter.







