

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coppell, Texas -based Norwex USA Inc. is recalling certain ceramic knives citing laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 40,000 units of Norwex Ceramic Knives sold in the United States and about 2,500 units sold in Canada.



The knives have a ceramic blade and bamboo handle. The knife measures about eight inches long with a four-inch blade and a four-inch handle. Norwex is printed on the handle.



The knives were manufactured in China and sold at Norwex USA and Norwex Canada as a promotional product from January 2022 through February 2022 for free.



According to the agency, the handle on the Norwex ceramic knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.



The recall was initiated after the company received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping.



However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled ceramic knives and contact Norwex USA for a free replacement.







