NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the B. Riley Annual Neuro & Ophthalmology Investor Conference

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Annual Neuro & Ophthalmology Investor Conference being held April 27-28, 2022.

Details of the conference are as follows :

Event: Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 4pm EST Register: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45379

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience®, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of Mazindol (Mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial Orexin-2 Receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Quilience® in adult subjects suffering from narcolepsy is currently ongoing in the United States. Previously, NLS successfully completed a Phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (Mazindol Controlled-Release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD. NLS has announced that it plans to enable patients diagnosed with IH to access treatment with Quilience® through an Early Access Program (EAP). EAPs have great potential to benefit all stakeholders involved, from the patient who receives the medicine early, to the pharmaceutical company who provides it. Although EAPs can represent a significant undertaking, companies who invest in them can see considerable benefit in terms of launch preparedness, relationship building and market penetration.

Corporate Contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 44 512 21 50

Investor Relations Contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

Media Contact

Pascal Nigen: +1 917-385-2160

Alpha Bronze, LLC

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

