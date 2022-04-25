

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK), a commercial vehicle maker, said on Monday that it has restarted its truck production after a six-week-long shutdown due to Ukraine-war-induced component supply disruptions.



The manufacturing had been at a standstill at MAN's truck plants in Munich and Krakow.



The German firm's components plants in Nuremberg and Salzgitter are now gradually pushing up their capacities again.



The wiring harness suppliers in Ukraine that produce wiring harnesses for MAN are currently able to make and deliver again, albeit at a low level, the company said in a statement.



In addition, MAN is on schedule with the duplication of wiring harness production in other countries.







