

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported first quarter revenues of 2.38 billion euros, compared to 2.09 billion euros, prior year. The company said this increase of 13.4% is mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group, Havas Group and Vivendi Village. At constant currency and perimeter, revenues grew by 7.9% from a year ago.



Vivendi noted that its public tender offer for Lagardère's shares was opened on April 14, 2022, for an initial period of 25 trading days. If the offer is successful, Vivendi would like Arnaud Lagardère to remain as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère. Vivendi also said it does not intend to apply to the AMF for a squeeze-out of Lagardère's shares or to request the delisting of Lagardère's shares from Euronext Paris.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIVENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de