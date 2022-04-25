

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde Plc (LIN), a chemical company, said on Monday that it has signed a new long-term helium off-take agreement to recover helium contained in Freeport LNG's production site in Texas.



Financial terms of the agreement have not been divulged.



The project is expected to commence its operations in 2024 to provide nearly 200 million cubic feet of helium into Linde's supply portfolio.



The gas will be supplied to the Group's customers across various end markets including aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing across the globe.



In addition, the Dublin-headquartered firm will also construct a new helium processing facility in Freeport to purify and liquefy the recovered helium, securing an additional source of liquid helium in the U.S.







