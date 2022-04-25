

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Cango Inc. (CANG) is up over 24% at $2.93 Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) is up over 18% at $3.22 Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is up over 17% at $5.68 The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is up over 7% at $6.98 BARK, Inc. (BARK) is up over 6% at $3.34 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is up over 6% at $2.93 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 5% at $81.00 Winc, Inc. (WBEV) is up over 5% at $4.36 Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is up over 5% at $3.69



In the Red



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 15% at $3.31 FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is down over 14% at $2.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 12% at $26.69 Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is down over 11% at $2.38 Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is down over 10% at $5.76 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is down over 8% at $2.77 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is down over 8% at $2.54 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 5% at $13.28







