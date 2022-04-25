

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC):



Earnings: $188.62 million in Q1 vs. -$11.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.72 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Revenue: $619.77 million in Q1 vs. $548.74 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,493 - $2,533 Mln



