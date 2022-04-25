

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $235.34 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $187.17 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $323.62 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $901.77 million from $736.03 million last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $235.34 Mln. vs. $187.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $901.77 Mln vs. $736.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.95 to $0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $825 - $845 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $3.89 to $3.97 Full year revenue guidance: $3.395 - $3.435 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de