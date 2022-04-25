

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $163.88 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $131.11 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $174.64 million or $2.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $411.35 million from $354.19 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $163.88 Mln. vs. $131.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q1): $411.35 Mln vs. $354.19 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POTLATCHDELTIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de