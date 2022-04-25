

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):



Earnings: $88 million in Q1 vs. -$97 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.55 in Q1 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $1.69 billion in Q1 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj:$1.85 - $2.10



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

O-I GLASS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de